Pakistan went down fighting to England by five wickets in the final of the T20 World Cup Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.



Soon after the tough loss, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar posted a 'broken heart' emoji on Twitter. Veteran Indian pacer Mohammad Shami replied to Akhtar's tweet that the loss was 'karma'.

Shami was part of the Indian team which was thrashed by 10 wickets by England in the semifinal.

Akhtar had criticised the Indian players after the drubbing.