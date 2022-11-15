Jayesh George back as KCA chief; Bineesh Kodiyeri joint secretary

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India joint secretary Jayesh George has returned as president of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).
A panel under Jayesh was unanimously elected to the apex council on Tuesday.
Thiruvananthapuram District Cricket Association secretary Vinod S Kumar replaces Sreejith V Nair as the new secretary.
Bineesh Kodiyeri, Kannur District Cricket Association representative and son of former CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, will be the new joint secretary.
Office-bearers
President: Jayesh George
Vice-president: P Chandra Sekhar
Treasurer: K M Abdul Rehiman
Joint secretary: Bineesh Kodiyeri
Apex council councillor: K Satheeshan