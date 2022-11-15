Jayesh George back as KCA chief; Bineesh Kodiyeri joint secretary

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India joint secretary Jayesh George has returned as president of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

A panel under Jayesh was unanimously elected to the apex council on Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram District Cricket Association secretary Vinod S Kumar replaces Sreejith V Nair as the new secretary.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, Kannur District Cricket Association representative and son of former CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, will be the new joint secretary.

Office-bearers



President: Jayesh George

Vice-president: P Chandra Sekhar

Treasurer: K M Abdul Rehiman

Joint secretary: Bineesh Kodiyeri

Apex council councillor: K Satheeshan