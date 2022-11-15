Hazare Trophy: Rohan Kunnummal ton sets up Kerala's win over Goa

Bengaluru: Kerala's run-machine Rohan Kunnummal continued his merry run as his superb 134 fashioned their five-wicket win over Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day tournament here on Tuesday.



Rohan's 101-ball knock contained 17 fours and four sixes. He added 39 for the opening wicket along with Rahul P (14) and 72 for the second wicket in the company of Vathsal Govind (22).

Rohan and captain Sachin Baby put on 107 for the third wicket. The left-handed Sachin remained unbeaten on 51 as Kerala chased down the target of 242 in 38.1 overs.

Off-spinner Siddhesh Lad scalped 3/19 for Goa. Arjun Tendulkar failed to pick up a wicket while giving away 57 in his nine overs.

Rohan had smashed an unbeaten 77 off just 28 balls against Arunchal Pradesh in the previous game.

The 24-year-old had notched up three successive hundreds in the Ranji Trophy last season and scored a hundred on his Duleep Trophy debut for South Zone against West Zone in September.

Earlier, Goa made 241/8 after being put in to bat. Darshal Misal top-scored for the Goans with a fine 69 off 87 balls.

Medium-pacer Akhil Scaria picked up 3/34, while Basil N P claimed 2/48.

Kerala, who have nine points from three matches, next meet Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Brief scores: Goa 241/8 in 50 overs (Darshal Misal 69; Akhil Scaria 3/34, Basil N P 2/48) lost to Kerala 242/5 in 38.1 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 134, Sachin Baby 51 not out; Siddhesh Lad 3/19).

Points: Kerala 4; Goa 0.