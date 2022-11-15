Hazare Trophy: Rohan Kunnummal ton sets up Kerala's win over Goa

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 15, 2022 04:17 PM IST Updated: November 15, 2022 04:28 PM IST
Rohan Kunnummal has been on a roll. File photo: KCA

Bengaluru: Kerala's run-machine Rohan Kunnummal continued his merry run as his superb 134 fashioned their five-wicket win over Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day tournament here on Tuesday.

Rohan's 101-ball knock contained 17 fours and four sixes. He added 39 for the opening wicket along with Rahul P (14) and 72 for the second wicket in the company of Vathsal Govind (22).

Rohan and captain Sachin Baby put on 107 for the third wicket. The left-handed Sachin remained unbeaten on 51 as Kerala chased down the target of 242 in 38.1 overs.

RELATED ARTICLES

Off-spinner Siddhesh Lad scalped 3/19 for Goa. Arjun Tendulkar failed to pick up a wicket while giving away 57 in his nine overs.

Rohan had smashed an unbeaten 77 off just 28 balls against Arunchal Pradesh in the previous game.

The 24-year-old had notched up three successive hundreds in the Ranji Trophy last season and scored a hundred on his Duleep Trophy debut for South Zone against West Zone in September.

Earlier, Goa made 241/8 after being put in to bat. Darshal Misal top-scored for the Goans with a fine 69 off 87 balls.

Medium-pacer Akhil Scaria picked up 3/34, while Basil N P claimed 2/48.

Kerala, who have nine points from three matches, next meet Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Brief scores: Goa 241/8 in 50 overs (Darshal Misal 69; Akhil Scaria 3/34, Basil N P 2/48) lost to Kerala 242/5 in 38.1 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 134, Sachin Baby 51 not out; Siddhesh Lad 3/19).

Points: Kerala 4; Goa 0.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout