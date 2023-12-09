Hazare Trophy pre-quarterfinal: Rohan, Krishna Prasad tons power Kerala to 383/4

Rajkot: Openers Krishna Prasad and Rohnan Kunnummal smashed hundreds to power Kerala to 383/4 in their Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship pre-quarterfinal against Maharashtra here on Saturday.

Put in to bat, Krishna Prasad and Rohan added 218 in 34.1 overs. Rohan, who scored his fourth hundred in List A cricket, hit 18 fours and six in his 95-ball 120.

Krishan Prasad notched up his maiden ton in List A cricket off 114 balls. The 25-year-old made 144 off 137 balls, with the help of 13 fours and four sixes.

Captain Sanju Samson departed after a 25-ball 29. Vishnu Vinod (43 off 23 balls) and Abdul Bazith (35 not out off 18 balls) scored quickly to take take Kerala to a mammoth total. The two put on 64 off just 30 balls for the fourth wicket.

Pacer Pradeep Dadhe, who claimed 1/56 from his 10 overs, was the lone Maharashtra bowler to have an economy rate of under six. Captain Kedar Jadhav tried six bowlers, including himself, on a placid track.

The winners will meet Rajasthan in the quarterfinal on Monday.

Brief scores: Kerala 383/4 in 50 overs (Krishna Prasad 144, Rohan Kunnummal 120) vs Maharashtra.