Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohan Kunnummal, Rahul dazzle for Kerala

Bengaluru: Openers Rohan Kunnummal and P Rahul dazzled as Kerala thrashed Bihar by nine wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship here on Monday.



Rohan remained unbeaten on 107, while the left-handed Rahul made 83. The two added 183 as Kerala overhauled the target of 202 in just 24.4 overs.

Rohan smashed 12 fours and four sixes in his 75-ball knock. This was the right-hander's second hundred in the ongoing tournament.

Kerala notched up their fourth win from six matches in Elite Group C. Kerala, who have 18 points, take on table-toppers Tamil Nadu in their final group match on Wednesday.

Earlier, Bihar were bowled out for 201 in 49.3 overs after opting to bat. Left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph picked up 4/49, while medium-pacer Akhil Scaria continued to impress with figures of 3/37.

Opener S Gani top-scored for Bihar with a fine 68.

Brief scores: Bihar 201 in 49.3 overs (S Gani 68; Sijomon Joseph 4/49. Akhil Scaria 3/37) lost to Kerala 205/1 in 24.4 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 107 not out, P Rahul 83).

Points: Kerala 4; Bihar 0.