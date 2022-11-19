Vijay Hazare Trophy: Andhra end Kerala's unbeaten run

Bengaluru: Andhra ended Kerala's unbeaten run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship here on Saturday.



Kerala were bundled out for 183 in their chase of 260 as Andhra emerged comfortable winners by 76 runs.

Pacers and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ayyappa Bandaru claimed three wickets apiece as the Kerala innings folded up in 44.1 overs.

Akshay Chandran top-scored with 41, while captain Sachin Baby made 35.

Earlier, Andhra posted 259/9 after being put in to bat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ricky Bhui scored 46, while opener Abhishek Reddy and Nitish chipped in with 31 each. Sijomon Joseph and Fanoos scalped three apiece for Kerala.

Kerala, who have 14 points from five matches, next meet Bihar on Monday. Tamil Nadu lead the eight-team Elite Group C with 18 points from five matches.

Brief scores: Andhra 259/9 in 50 overs (Ricky Bhui 46; Sijomon Joseph 3/49, Fanoos F 3/51) bt Kerala 183 in 44.1 overs (Akshay Chandran 41; Nithish Kumar Reddy 3/23, Ayyappa Bandaru 3/41).

Points: Andhra 4; Kerala 0.