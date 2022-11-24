Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Bangladesh ODI series

New Delhi: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Wednesday ruled out of next month's away three-match ODI series against Bangladesh after he failed to recover from his knee injury that kept him out of the recent T20 World Cup in Australia.



Besides Jadeja, left-arm medium pacer Yash Dayal was also ruled out of the series due to a lower back issue.

Jadeja had undergone a knee surgery after the Asia Cup in the UAE (August-September) and was then ruled out for an indefinite period.

Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed have been named as their replacements.

"The Al-India Senior Selection Committee has named fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements for Yash Dayal & Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Dayal has a lower back issue and is ruled out of the series while Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team."

Kuldeep and Shahbaz were initially named in the squad for the three-match ODI series in New Zealand, starting on Friday in Auckland.

But according to the BCCI, the duo will now be a part of the squad travelling to Bangladesh.

"No replacements have been named for the ODI squad currently in New Zealand," the statement read.

India are due to play three ODIs and two Tests in Bangladesh and a full strength team under Rohit Sharma will visit the neighbouring nation.



India will play two Tests -- December 14-18 in Chittagong and December 22-26 in Mirpur -- after a short three-match ODI series (December 4, 7, 10).

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.