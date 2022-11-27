Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad enters Guinness World Records

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the maximum spectator attendance at a T20 match during the 2022 IPL final, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Sunday.

Earlier known as Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Stadium, Motera, the stadium has a capacity of 110,000 which is nearly 10,000 more than Melbourne Cricket Ground with an official capacity of 100,024.

"Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic IPL final at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible," Shah tweeted.