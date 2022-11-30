Rain comes to India's rescue in third ODI, but Kiwis win series

Reuters
Published: November 30, 2022 01:17 PM IST Updated: November 30, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Washington Sundar plays a shot during the third and final one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 30, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@BCCI

Hosts New Zealand claimed the weather-bedevilled One-Day International series against India 1-0 after the third and final match was washed out in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Electing to field, New Zealand bundled out India for 219 in 47.3 overs with Daryl Mitchell and Adam Milne claiming three wickets apiece.

RELATED ARTICLES

Shreyas Iyer made 49 but it was Washington Sundar's belligerent 51 that took India past the 200-mark.

Having raced to 104/1 in 18 overs, helped by Finn Allen's breezy 57, New Zealand had looked on course for a 2-0 series victory until rain stopped play.

New Zealand won the series opener in Auckland by seven wickets but rain washed out the second match in Hamilton.

India, who rested several frontline players including regular captain Rohit Sharma for the tour, won the preceding T20 series 1-0.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout