Ranji Trophy: Kerala 276/6 at stumps on Day 1 against Jharkhand

Ranchi: Rohan Prem, Sanju Samson and Rohan Kunnummal struck half-centuries as Kerala reached 276/6 at stumps on the first day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C opener against Jharkhand here on Tuesday.

The left-right combination of Prem and Kunnummal added 90 for the first wicket after Kerala opted to bat. Rising star Kunnummal departed for a fine 50 off 71 balls. He hit five fours and a six.

Prem, recalled to the side after two years, hit a patient 79 off 201 balls. The veteran's knock contained nine hits to the fence.

Shoun Roger fell for one on his Ranji debut. The seasoned Sachin Baby was dismissed for a duck off the bowling of left- arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem as Kerala found themselves in trouble at 98/3.

However, captain Sanju and Prem steadied the ship with a 90-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Off-spinner Utkrash Singh broke the stand by castling Prem.

Sanju smashed seven sixes and four fours in his 108-ball innings. He was removed by Nadeem who forced him to edge one to Ishan Kishan behind the stumps. Jalaj Saxena was run out for a duck as Kerala slipped to 222/6.

All-rounders Akshay Chandran (39 batting) and Sijomon Joseph (28 batting) ensured Kerala ended the day strongly. The two have added 54 so far for the seventh wicket.

Earlier, Kerala handed debut to Roger, pacer Fanoos F and offie Vaisakh Chandran.

Brief scores: Kerala 276/6 in 90 overs (Rohan Prem 79, Sanju Samson 72, Rohan Kunnummal 50; Shahbhaz Nadeem 3/108, Utkarsh Singh 2/43) vs Jharkhand.