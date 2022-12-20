Not thinking too much about IPL auction: Rohan Kunnummal

Kerala opener Rohan Kunnummal has made a big impression on the domestic circuit in the past year. He became the first Kerala player to notch up three successive hundreds in the Ranji Trophy last season. Rohan continued the dream run by scoring a century on his Duleep Trophy debut for South Zone against North Zone in September. The 24-year-old has also excelled in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy this season.

The national selectors rewarded Rohan for his consistency by picking him in the India A squad for the recent tour of Bangladesh. Rohan began the new Ranji season with a 50 in Kerala's win over Jharkhand in their opening match. “It was a fine win and the players are all excited. We are looking forward to the game against Rajasthan (which began on Tuesday),” Rohan told Onmanorama over the phone from Jaipur.

Rohan, who hails from Palakkad and was brought up in Kozhikode, had a new opening partner against Jharkhand as P Rahul was not fully fit. Veteran Rohan Prem, who got a recall to the team after two seasons, proved a point by scoring two fifties. “It's good fun to bat with Rohan chettan. He's so much experience and he batted brilliantly. It's not easy to make a comeback after such a break,” Rohan said.

India A experience

Rohan was thrilled to be a part of the India A squad though he did not get a chance in the two unofficial Tests against Bangladesh A. “I was so happy to meet Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav. Though the interactions were brief, I could watch these players from close quarters. You can learn so much by watching them prepare for a match.”

Rohan is an attacking batsman by nature and is equally adept in all three formats of the game. “I like to adapt to the conditions. Each match is different. I study the bowlers and the wicket. In the shorter versions of the game, especially in T20, the onus is on hitting boundaries. I have worked on my power-hitting and fitness. Fitness is of utmost importance as we have a hectic schedule,” said Rohan.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction will be held in Kochi on Friday and Rohan has a good chance of getting a maiden call-up. “To be frank I am not thinking too much about the auction for the simple reason that if I don't get picked up it will a disappointment. It will be a big plus if I get a chance in the IPL. The quality of cricket is entirely different and it will be such a learning experience.”

Rohan has four first-class hundreds from seven matches, but he is fully aware of the fact that he needs to produce big hundreds to remain on the radar of the national selectors. “My highest score has been 143. I know I have to produce big knocks to be in the reckoning,” added Rohan.