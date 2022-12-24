IPL auction: Who's Vivrant Sharma?

Jammu: After Parvez Rasool, Abdul Samad and pace sensation Umran Malik, Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Vivrant Sharma became the latest cricketer from the Union Territory to join the Indian Premier League after he was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore at the mini auction held in Kochi on Friday.

After making his first-class debut in 2021, the 23-year-old Sharma has represented J& K in nine T20 matches so far, scoring 191 runs at 23.87 with a highest of 63, besides scalping six wickets with an economy rate of 5.73 with best figures of 4/13.

In 14 List A matches, Sharma has scored 519 runs at 39.92 with a highest score of 154 not out. He also has eight wickets against his name with best figures of 4/22.

Sharma is a left-handed batsman and a leg-spin bowler.

Once SRH won the bid to rope in Sharma, congratulatory messages poured in on social media.