Ranji Trophy: Saxena scalps five as Kerala wreck Chhattisgarh

Thiruvananthapuram: Jalaj Saxena took five wickets as Kerala bundled out Chhattisgarh for 149 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Tuesday.



Chhattisgarh folded up in 49.5 overs after being put in to bat. The visitors lost wickets at regular intervals.

Captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia top-scored with 40. Mayank Yadav (29 not out) and Sourabh Majumdar (19) added 45 for the last wicket to take them close to the 150-run mark.

Offie Saxena claimed 5/48, while Vaisakh Chandran and part-timer Sachin Baby picked up two wickets each.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 149 in 49.5 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 40; Jalaj Saxena 5/48, Sachin Baby 2/4. Vaisakh Chandran 2/39) vs Kerala.