Ranji Trophy: Kerala in command against Chhattisgarh

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala took firm control of their Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Wednesday.

Kerala, who gained a 162-run lead, reduced the visitors to 10/2 at stumps on the second day.

The hosts made 311 in their first innings in reply to Chhattisgarh's 149.

Resuming on 100/2, Rohan Prem and Sachin Baby added a further 92 in the morning session. Overall, the two southpaws put on 123 for the for the third wicket.

Rohan Prem and Sachin Baby added 123 for the third wicket. Photo: Special Arrnagement

Rohan, who became the first Kerala player to reach 5,000 first-class runs on the opening day, made 77. He hit seven fours in his 157-ball knock.



Sachin was run out for 77. His 171-ball knock contained six fours and a six.



Akshay Chandran (12) and Jalaj Saxena (11) did not last long.



Sanju Samson in action against Chhattisgarh. Photo: Special Arrangement

Captain Sanju Samson, who came in at No. 6, scored a breezy 46 off 54 balls. His innings featured three fours and as many sixes.



Left-arm spinner Sumit Ruikar was the most successful Chhattisgarh bowler, with figures of 3/37.



Off-spinners Saxena and Vaiskah Chandran made life miserable for the Chhattisgarh batters in the second innings too. Openers Rishabh Tiwary and Sanidhya Hurkat departed for ducks. Captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia (3) and Amandeep Khare (7) will resume action on the third day.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 149 & 10/2 in six overs vs Kerala 311 in 107.1 overs (Rohan Prem 77, Sachin Baby 77, Sanju Samson 46; Sumit Ruikar 3/37, Ajay Mandal 2/74).