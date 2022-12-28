Russell Domingo quits as Bangladesh head coach

Dhaka: Two days after the home Test series loss to India, Russell Domingo has resigned as the Bangladesh head coach without completing his tenure that ran till the 2023 World Cup.

Domingo joined as head coach in September, 2019, after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sacked Steve Rhodes following the World Cup debacle that year. Under him, Bangladesh won T20I series against Australia and New Zealand at home, a Test in New Zealand (for the first time), an ODI series win in South Africa and at home against India.

"He (Domingo) sent his resignation letter yesterday (Tuesday) and that is with immediate effect," BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus told Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

Earlier, BCB president Nazmul Hasan had hinted that though they are happy with Domingo's performance he might be axed as they are eyeing an overhaul in the coaching set-up.

"We are moving with a long-term plan and that is not short-term. It is a three to four years plan and if changes are required (to implement those plans) there will be changes," Nazmul told reporters on Monday.

Bangladesh lost both Tests against India.