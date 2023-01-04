Sanju Samson's shot selection lets him down: Gavaskar

New Delhi: Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar expressed his disappointment over Sanju Samson's shot selection during the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.



Sanju got a life off the third ball of the seventh over of the Indian innings as the fielder missed an opportunity to take a catch at deep mid-wicket. But off the fifth ball of the over, Sanju went for an across-the-line hoick and the leading edge was caught by the short third man fielder off Dhananjaya de Silva for just five runs.

"And this time, it's the leading edge going to short third man. He is such a fine player. Sanju Samson has so much talent, but his shot selection sometimes lets him down. And this is one more occasion where it has disappointed," said Gavaskar on air during the match.

The 28-year old Sanju also made an error early in Sri Lanka innings, when he dropped a catch of Pathum Nissanka at mid-off off the bowling of captain Hardik Pandya. He made up for the missed chance by taking catches of Kusal Mendis and De Silva.

Talking about Sanju, another ex-Indian opener Gautam Gambhir said it's high time that the right-handed batter garabbed his chances in the T20I setup.

"We all talk about how much talent he has but he needs to capitalise on these chances," he said during the Cricket Live Show on Star Sports.

With a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, India will face Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday.