2nd T20I: Shanaka, Mendis power Sri Lanka to 206/6 against India

Pune: Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis scored sizzling fifties to power Sri Lanka to 206 for 6 against India in the second T20I here on Thursday.

Asked to bat, openers Mendis (53) and Pathum Nissanka (33) shared a 80-run stand to give Sri Lanka a solid start.

The visitors then lost momentum as Indian bowlers, led by pace sensation Umran Malik (3/48), picked a flurry of wickets.

However, skipper Dasun Shanaka (56 not out) and Charith Asalanka (37) managed to take their side over the 200-run mark.

