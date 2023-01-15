Thiruvananthapuram ODI: Siraj scalps four to leave Lankan chase in disarray | Live updates

Thiruvananthapuram: Sri Lanka were struggling at 39/5 after 10 overs in their chase of 391 against India in the third and final one-dayer at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, on Sunday.

Mohammed Siraj sent back opener Avishkha Fernando for one and No. 3 Kusal Mendis for four.

Charith Asalanka was dismissed by Mohammed Shami for one. Opener Nuwanidu Feranando chopped one to stumps off Siraj for one.

Siraj castled Wanindu Hasaranga for one as Lanka slumped to 37/5 in the tenth over.

Shubman Gill drives one through the off side. Photo: AFP/Arun Sankar

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli smashed hundreds as India made 390/5 after opting to bat.



Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Gill added 95 for the opening wicket.

Virat Kohli en route to his 46th ODI ton. Photo: AFP/Arun Sankar

Rohit fell for 42 off 49 balls. He was dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne.

Gill brought up his second ODI ton off 89 balls. The right-hander added 131 for the second wicket along with Kohli.

Gill was clean bowled by Kasun Rajitha. He hit 14 fours and two sixes.

Kohli scored his 46th ODI hundred off 85 balls. It was his second century of the series and 10th ODI ton against the Lankans.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 166 off 110 balls. His knock was studded with 13 fours and eight sixes.

Kohli added 108 the third wicket along with Shreyas Iyer (38).