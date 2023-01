Thiruvananthapuram: A few of the Indian cricket team members visited the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav paid a visit to the temple.

India take on Sri Lanka in the third and final One-Day International at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.