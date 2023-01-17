Ranji Trophy: Sachin Baby's ton lifts Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Sachin Baby's 10th first-class hundred lifted Kerala to 224/6 at stumps on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Karnataka on Tuesday.



The hosts found themselves precariously placed at 6/3 after captain Sijomon Joseph opted to bat at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba.

P Rahul (0), No. 3 Rohan Prem (0) and Rohan Kunnummal (5) fell off the first 15 balls of the match.

Vasuki Kaushik sent back openers Rahul and Kunnummal, while V Vyshak accounted for Prem.

However, just like he saved Kerala in their previous game against Services, Sachin came to their rescue. The left-hander found an able ally in Vathsal Govind.

The two added 120 for the fourth wicket. Vathsal was dismissed by Kaushik for 46 in the post-lunch session. The right-hander hit six fours in his 116-ball knock.

Salman Nizar was bowled by Kaushik for a duck.

Sachin put on 46 for the sixth wicket along with Akshay Chandran and completed his ton.

Sachin (116 batting) has so far hit 12 fours and a six in his 272-ball stint.

The 34-year-old had scored 159 and 93 in Kerala's win over Services.

Akshay (17) departed in the last over before tea.

Sachin and Jalaj Saxena (31 batting) added 50 runs in the final session.

Brief scores: Kerala 224/6 in 90 overs (Sachin Baby 116 batting, Vathsal Govind 46; Vasuki Kaushik 4/36) vs Karnataka.

