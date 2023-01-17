Shreyas Iyer ruled out of New Zealand series

Hyderabad: Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand owing to a back injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

Iyer will now be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management.

"Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Rajat Patidar, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, has been named as Iyer's replacement for the rubber against the visiting Kiwis. Patidar has earlier been part of ODI team for past few series.

India play the first ODI against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

In his last three outings, Iyer got out after making 28, 28 and 38, respectively.

In the absence of Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav could get at least three chances to cement his place in the side.

Surya, alongside flamboyant all-rounder, Hardik Pandya in the middle-order will certainly add firepower at the back-end.

India's updated ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, K S Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.