Indian captain Rohit Sharma forgot momentarily what his team wanted to do on winning the toss against New Zealand in the second one-dayer at Raipur on Saturday.



Match referee Javagal Srinath, Kiwi captain Tom Latham and commentator Ravi Shastri were kept waiting by Rohit.

"I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we'll bowl first," Rohit said Shastri.