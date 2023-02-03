Senior Women's One-Day Trophy: Railways end Kerala's dream run

Onmanorama Staff
February 03, 2023
Ranchi: Railways outplayed Kerala by 69 runs to enter the semifinals of the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy here on Friday.

Railways, who suffered a seven-wicket reversal at the hands of Kerala in the group stage, avenged their loss and also ended Kerala's six-match winning streak.

Railways amassed 334/5 after being put in to bat by Kerala captain S Sajana in the quarterfinal.

Openers Indrani Roy (47) and Renuka Chaudhari (28) added 73 for the first wicket.

Dayalan Hemalatha smashed a 79-ball 107, which included 11 fours and four sixes. Hemalatha put on 141 runs for the fourth wicket partnering Mona (68).

Swagatika Rath's quick-fire 21-ball unbeaten 44 took Railways past the 330-run mark.

Spinner Keerthi K James picked up 2/73 for Kerala.

Though the Kerala batters fought hard, the target of 335 proved beyond them. Drishya I V top-scored with 53.

Openers Shani T (39) and Jincy George (30),  Minnu Mani (39) and Sajana (32) too were among the runs as Kerala were bowled out for 265 in 49 overs.

Off-spinner Swagatika was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/40.

Brief scores: Railways 334/5 in 50 overs (Dayalan Hemalatha 107, Mona 68, Indrani Roy 47, Swagatika Rath 44 not out; Keerthi K James 2/73) bt Kerala 265 in 49 overs (Drishya I V 53; Swagatika Rath 4/40, Tanuja Kanwer 3/35).

