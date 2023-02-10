Rishabh Pant shares refreshing update on his recovery from car crash injuries

Good news for cricket fans, Rishabh Pant has shared an update on his recovery from injuries sustained in a car crash last December.

The Indian cricketer has tweeted two photographs of him walking on crutches. He captioned those: "One step forward. One step stronger. One step better."

Pant had suffered multiple injuries in a car crash in December. The car he was travelling in had flipped over twice and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

Pant had managed to escape by breaking a window of the vehicle.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had said Pant has suffered cuts to his forehead, torn a ligament on his right knee, besides injuring his right wrist, ankle and toe. He also had abrasion injuries on his back.