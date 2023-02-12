All set for inaugural WPL auction

Mumbai: A total of 409 cricketers will go under the hammer at the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction here on Monday.

Out of the 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas of which eight are from the associate nations.

The total capped players are 202, while 199 are uncapped and eight are from the associate nations.

The auction will start at 2.30 pm (IST).

A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams of which 30 are for overseas players.

Twenty four players have put themselves in the Rs 50 lakh base price category. Thirty players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 40 lakh.



The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone have the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh.



Besides Indian captain Harmanpreet, Mandhana and Australian star Healy and England spinner Ecclestone, the others in the highest base price bracket include U-19 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, England's Nat Sciver, Australia captain Meg Lanning among others.



India's U-19 stars, who won the World Cup in South Africa, will also be part of the action. They include uncapped Parshavi Chopra, Archana Devi, Titas Sadhu, Shweta Sehrawat and Mannat Kashyap (Rs 10 lakh base price for all).



Seven Kerala all-rounders are also in the fray. They are Kerala captain Sajana S, Minnu Mani, Shani T, Keerthy K James, Murdhula V S, Anaswara Santhosh and C M C Najla. All seven have a base price of Rs 10 lakh.



Each team will have a purse of Rs 12 crore at the players' auction and will need to buy a minimum of 15 players and maximum of 18. Up to five overseas players, including one from associate member country, will be allowed in the playing eleven.



The entire 22 matches of the inaugural WPL will be held in Mumbai from March 4-26.

