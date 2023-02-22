WPL: Tata Group to be title sponsor

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has awarded the title sponsorship rights of the Women's Premier League (WPL) seasons 2023-2027 to TATA Group.

As per BCCI, the TATA Group, who also holds the title rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will be promoting its two flagship brands: TATA Capital and TATA Motors during the 2023-2027 time period.



"We are really happy and excited to have TATA Group as the title sponsor for the WPL. We feel this is one of the most significant developments which will further boost the popularity of women's cricket."



"The Indian women's team has left no stone unturned to make the country proud and WPL is a step to indicate the upswing of women's cricket in India. The tournament marks a new chapter in the history of women's cricket in India and I am sure that it will set a new benchmark in the times to come; encouraging the Indian as well as the world cricketers to take up and pursue the sport," said BCCI president Roger Binny in an official statement on Wednesday.



The inaugural edition of the WPL is seen as the beginning of a new era in women's cricket in India. Some of the brightest Indian stars such as captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh will be sharing the dresssing room with global stars such as Alyssa Healy, Deandra Dottin, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone and Sophie Devine amongst others.



"Women's cricket is achieving new heights with every passing day and having TATA Group on board as the Title Sponsor for the Women's Premier League is a testament of the growing stature of women's cricket in India. The WPL will now be called TATA Women's Premier League. The BCCI values and appreciates women's cricket and the WPL is one more initiative to further nurture the game," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.



The first edition of the WPL will comprise 22 matches and will feature five teams -- Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore & UP Warriorz. The tournament will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium and D Y Patil Stadium.



While Adani Group, through Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd got Gujarat Giants with the highest bid of Rs 1,289 crores, Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd acquired Mumbai Indians franchise with a bid of Rs 912.99 crores.



Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd, JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd won the rest of the three franchises based in Bangalore, Delhi and Lucknow with winning bids of Rs 901 crores, Rs 810 crores and Rs 757 crores respectively.



Viacom18 is the broadcaster of the WPL for five seasons, having won the rights with a bid of Rs 951 crores, which translates to a per match value of Rs 7.09 crores.

