Indore Test: Australia bowl out India for 109

Indore: India were bowled out for 109 by Australia shortly after lunch on the opening day of the third Test here on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) and Nathan Lyon (3/35) picked up three wickets each for Australia on a turning pitch.



Steve Smith is leading Australia in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins who has returned home in Sydney to be with his ailing mother. Mitchell Starc recovered from a finger injury to replace Cummins in the pace attack, while a fit-again Cameron Green walked in for opener David Warner, who returned home having fractured his elbow in the second Test in New Delhi.

Matthew Kuhnemann, second left, celebrates with teammates after sending back Shreyas Iyer. Photo: PTI: Ravi Choudhary

India won in Nagpur and New Delhi, both inside three days, to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.



"The wicket looks pretty dry, no surprise Rohit decided to bat first," Smith said at toss with Australia persisting with three spinners."Obviously disappointing the way we ended our last Test match.



India replaced out-of-form opener K L Rahul with the promising Shubman Gill and rested Mohammed Shami bringing in Umesh Yadav.



Rohit said they would like to maintain the winning spree, especially when one more victory would seal their place in the final of the World Test Championship in June.



"We are not there yet, so we got to win this game, do well like we did in the last two games, try and repeat those things to get the results we want," Rohit said.



The final Test is scheduled in Ahmedabad from March 9.

Brief scores: India 84/7 in 26 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 3/14, Nathan Lyon 3/23).



Teams: India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.



Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Toss Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann.