Hope Sanju does extremely well and gets back to Indian line-up: Sreesanth

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth has said that captain Sanju Samson will be Rajasthan Royals' trump card in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

“I genuinely hope he does extremely well and gets back into the Indian line-up, scoring lots and lots of runs with lots of performances," Sreesanth told Star Sports, official television broadcasters of IPL 2023.

Sreesanth also spoke about Royals' key strengths. “(Jos) Buttler and Yashasvi (Jaiswal) opening! It’s going to be one of their best strengths. A youngster with an experienced guy. Even (Shimron) Hetmeyer coming and Sanju at No. 3 coming in. He might even open sometimes. So, let’s see. I’m looking forward to seeing them.”



Sreesanth further spoke about how Sanju should approach the IPL as a captain, he said “See, Sanju being a very attacking captain and maybe sometimes when the occasion comes, he has to step back a bit, and that’s something which even I have been telling him. So, that’s one, maybe he has to balance between attacking and defending. Even when it comes to captaincy, he’s still learning, but that will be one very important point when it comes to strength as well as weakness. Sanju has to balance his thoughts and decision making.”

Sreesanth also named his four overseas players in the Royals line-up. “Buttler, as Jason Holder has come in, frankly it will be a good thing to see an all-rounder. Hetmeyer, because he can surely up the run rate and Trent Boult.”

