Chahal flexes biceps sporting lungi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 03, 2023 03:37 PM IST Updated: April 03, 2023 05:12 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal strikes a pose. Photo: Twitter@rajasthanroyals

Yuzvendra Chahal is making his presence felt in IPL 2023. The leggie became the first Indian bowler to pick up 300 T20 wickets in Rajasthan Royals' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Haryana bowler claimed 4/17 as the Sanju Samson-led Royals won their opener by a thumping 72-run margin.

There can never be a dull moment when Chahal is around. Royals on Monday posted a photo of him sporting a black lungi and flexing his biceps.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Mundu courtesy: @IamSanjuSamson,'' tweeted Royals.

Royals next meet Punjab Kings in Guwahati on Wednesday.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout