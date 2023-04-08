Jaiswal smashes five fours in opening over

Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed five fours in the opening over of their IPL game against Delhi Capitals (DC) here on Saturday.



Jaiswal took the attack to left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed after DC captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl.

Khaleel managed just a single dot ball as he leaked 20 runs. It also proved to be the most expensive opening over in IPL 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Shivam Mavi holds the dubious record for conceding the most number of runs in the opening over of an IPL match. Mavi conceded 25 against DC in the 2021 edition.

