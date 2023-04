IPL: LSG ride on Pooran's blitzkrieg to beat RCB in nail-biter

Bengaluru: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Asked to take the first strike, RCB posted a formidable 212 for two.

In reply, LSG completed the chase in exactly 20 overs, with Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis scoring scintillating half-centuries.

Stoinis blasted a 30-ball 65 for LSG after they were reeling at 23 for three in the fourth over, and then, Pooran smoked 62 off just 19 balls.

Earlier, RCB were served well by Virat Kohli (61 off 44 balls) and skipper Faf du Plessis (79 off 46 balls), the pair adding 96 runs for the first wicket in 11.3 overs.

Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell then smashed his way to 59 in only 29 balls to beef up RCB's total.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batters Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Monday, April 10, 2023. Photo: PTI

Brief scores

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 212/2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 61, Faf du Plessis 79 not out, Glenn Maxwell 59).

Lucknow Super Giants: 213/9 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 65, Nicholas Pooran 62).