Badoni hits six, but gets out hit wicket

There was no dearth of drama in the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Benagluru on Monday night.



LSG chased down the target of 212 off the last ball by one wicket to clinch a memorable win.

With LSG needing seven runs off nine balls, LSG 'Impact Player' Ayush Badoni almost tied the match with a six off South African pacer Wayne Parnell. But unfortunately for LSG, Badoni knocked down the bails with his bat to be dismissed hit wicket for 30.

Luckily, the bizarre dismissal did not prove costly for LSG as the last-wicket pair of Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi stole a bye off the last ball to clinch a thrilling win and with it two points.