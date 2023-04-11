Suryakumar Yadav gets hit on eyebrow while attempting a catch

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 11, 2023 09:30 PM IST
Surya was attended to by the physio and immediately left the field. Screengrab

It has been a tough few weeks for Suryakumar Yadav. Surya, who fell for three first-ball ducks against Australia in the ODI series last month, has struggled to get going in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Surya suffered a freak injury during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday night. The Mumbai Indians player, who is usually a very safe fielder, was hit on his left eyebrow while trying to catch a shot by Axar Patel. The ball burst through his hands and hit him on the eyebrow. To add insult to the injury, the ball went for a six.

Surya was attended to by the physio and immediately left the field.

