Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar is making his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Tuesday.

Arjun, son of cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, is a left-arm medium-pacer.

The 23-year-old has played seven first-class matches and nine T20 games. He played for Goa in the domestic circuit last season.

Arjun was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh in the auction held in December.

He was also part of the Mumbai Indians squad for the past two IPL seasons.