Biju Menon thanks Sanju Samson for Royal treat

Malayalam film stars Jayaram and Biju Menon were at the Chepauk on Wednesday night to witness the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Royals led by Kerala captain Sanju Samson got the better of M S Dhoni's Super Kings by three runs at the end of a thrilling contest.



Biju Menon took to Instagram to thank Sanju on winning the humdinger."Thank you Sanju, for the Royal treat."

Sanju was quick to thank Biju Menon for rooting for Royals. "Thank you so much for coming and cheering for us chetta," he replied.

The win took Royals to the top of the standings, with six points from four matches.

Royals next meet Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Sanju, who was dismissed for a duck for the second game running, would be keen to regain his touch against the defending champions.