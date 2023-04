IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians 80/1 at halfway stage

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians were 80/1 in 10 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma added 44 in 4.1 overs. Rohit, who was back at the helm for Mumbai, was dismissed by T Naarajan for 28. The right-hander hit six fours in his 18-ball knock.

Earlier, SRH captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl.

Both teams have four points from as many games.



The teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.