Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Arjun Tendulkar dismisses Bhuvneshwar Kumar, exacts revenge for dad's Ranji 'humiliation'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 19, 2023 12:19 AM IST
Rohit Sharma congratulates Arjun Tendulkar
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma congratulates Arjun Tendulkar on picking up his maiden IPL wicket. Photo: AFP/Noah Seelam
Topic | Cricket

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun produced an impressive spell in his second IPL match as Mumbai Indians scored a thrilling 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad  (SRH) on Tuesday.

Arjun gave away just five runs in the final over as Mumbai came up trumps in Hyderabad.

The left-arm medium-pacer finished with 1/18 off his 2.5 overs. The 23-year-old Arjun dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to wrap up the SRH innings with a ball to spare. It was his first IPL wicket too. 

RELATED ARTICLES

By scalping Bhuvneshwar, Arjun also exacted revenge on the veteran medium-pacer for dismissing his dad for a duck in the 2008-09 Ranji Trophy final. The Uttar Pradesh player is the lone bowler to have dismissed Tendulkar for a duck in the premier domestic competition.

Arjun made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. He had gone for 17 runs off his two overs against KKR.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.