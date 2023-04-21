Ahmedabad to host IPL final for second successive year

Reuters
Published: April 21, 2023 07:51 PM IST
Ahmedabad, which is the home ground of the Gujarat Titans, has a capacity of 132,000. File photo: IANS

Ahmedabad will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for a second year running while Chennai will stage two playoff matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Friday.

The top four teams advance to the playoffs which will be held from May 23. The final is on May 28.

"Qualifier 1 will be held on 23rd May at the MA Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on 24th May," the BCCI said in a statement.

RELATED ARTICLES

"The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the IPL final on 26th and 28th May respectively."

Ahmedabad, which is the home ground of the Gujarat Titans and has a capacity of 132,000, hosted the final last season.

The franchise capped a fairytale debut campaign by defeating inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in front of around 100,000 fans.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout