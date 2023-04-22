Sachin Tendulkar@50: Top catches | Videos

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for playing the most number of Test matches (200) and One-Day Internationals (463). Tendulkar's longevity had a lot to do with his supreme fitness. He was a safe fielder and rarely dropped catches. As the maestro celebrates his 50th birthday on Monday, Onmanorama picks his top catches.

1. Inzamam-ul-Haq, Fifth ODI, Lahore, 2004



Tendulkar came up with a stunning catch on the long on boundary to send back Pakistan captain Inzamam off Murali Kartik's bowling in the series-decider. Inzamam had to depart for 38 as Tendulkar took a well-judged catch near the ropes. India went on to win the match by 40 runs and with it the series 3-2.

