Rahane back in Indian squad for World Test Championship final

India recalled middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in June.

Former vice-captain Rahane played the last of his 82 Tests in January, 2022, but has been in impressive form in the ongoing Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

Rahane's comeback after 15 months was on predictable lines after Shreyas Iyer's back injury ruled him out of the grand finale.

Iyer has undergone a surgery in the UK for lower back stress fracture.

The rest of the squad led by Rohit Sharma was on predictable lines.

K S Bharat is the only specialist wicketkeeper, while Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who were part of the home series against Australia, were dropped from the current squad.

India also reached the final of the inaugural WTC in June 2021 but lost by eight wickets to New Zealand in a rain-hit contest in Southampton.

Indian squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, K S Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.