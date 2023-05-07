IPL 2023: Samad's last-ball six keeps SRH in play-off race

Jaipur: Abdul Samad smashed a six off the last ball as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive in a high-scoring IPL thriller here on Sunday.

Riding on aggressive fifties by Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66), Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging 214 for two after winning the toss and electing to bat.

In response, Abhishek Sharma (55), Rahul Tripathi (47) kept them in the hunt before Yuzvendra Chahal (4/29) snapped four wickets to almost derail their chase.

A cameo from Glenn Phillips (25) reignited the chase as Abdul Samad (17 not out off 7 balls) knocked off the winning runs with a six in the last ball following a no-ball from Sandeep Sharma.

English opener Buttler and captain Sanju struck commanding half-centuries as Royals piled up 214/2.



After a 54-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal (35), Buttler (95 off 59 balls) stitched another 138 runs with Sanju (66 not out) in 13.3 overs to steer the Royals to a big total after opting to bat.

Buttler missed a well-deserved century as he got out in the penultimate over with five runs short. He hit 10 fours and four sixes during his crafty innings.



Sanju's 38-ball unbeaten knock was studded with four boundaries and five sixes.

The SRH bowlers looked clueless throughout the innings with all of them bleeding runs.

Royals made a rollicking start, reaching 61/1 at the end of Powerplay, thanks to a quick-fire 35 off just 18 balls from the talented Jaiswal who continued his fine form this season to reach 1,000 IPL runs.



The youngster struck two maximums off Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-44-1) and Marco Jansen (4-0-44-1) as well as five fours.



Jansen extracted extra bounce from a slower off-cutter and Jaiswal simply lofted the ball into the hands of T Natarajan.



Sanju Samson en route to his fifty. Photo: Twitter@IPL

The tempo continued as the home side reached 107/1 at the halfway stage with one-down Sanju punishing the SRH bowlers and scoring his first fifty in six matches.



Sanju targeted Mayank Markande for special treatment as he struck three towering sixes off the hapless bowler in the ninth over which yielded 21 runs.



Buttler, who was relatively quiet in the early part of his innings, began to open up his arms after settling down nicely.



The Buttler-Sanju duo kept the run-rate above 10 run an over all the time, reaching 150 in the 15th over as the SRH bowlers became increasingly clueless on how to break the partnership.



The two kept on getting the sixes every over as they launched onto the SRH bowlers after laying a strong foundation. Royals added 60 runs off the last five overs.



Sanju struck two more sixes off Markande in the 16th over and then reached his third fifty in the 18th over off 33 balls.



Buttler was out in the penultimate over with Bhuvneshwar Kumar trapping him in front after a review.

