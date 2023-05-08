Sanju Samson rues Sandeep Sharma's no-ball

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson on Sunday rued the no-ball that cost his side the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, saying the nature of T20 cricket is such that "you can't step the line at that point of time."

Defending 17 runs off the final over, Sandeep Sharma looked up at the sky in celebration after 'dismissing' Abdul Samad off the last ball but to his horror it turned out to be a no-ball.

Sharma's mistake cost the Royals the match as Samad punished him with a six over his head to pull off an incredible four-wicket win for Sunrisers.

"This is what IPL gives you, matches like these makes the IPL special. You can never feel like you have won the game. I knew any opponent can win it and they were batting well too, but I was confident with Sandeep (defending the final over).

"He has won us a game from a similar situation (against CSK). He did it again today but that no-ball ruined our result," Samson said at the post-match presentation.

Asked how he felt after the last ball was called a no-ball, Sanju said: "Nothing much, it's a no ball, just have to bowl it again as simple as that, you don't think about it too much.

"Sandeep knows what to do. Maybe there might be a small change in mindset for a few seconds when you feel that the job is done, everyone was celebrating but I think that's the nature of this game, you can't step the line at that point of time."

It was RR's fourth loss in last five matches.

Asked about his thoughts moving forward in the tournament, he said: "To be honest life is never easy playing this format, especially this tournament. Each and every game we have to play our best standard of cricket. We will come back and try to do it again."