Unruly behaviour by Hyderabad crowd after umpiring error halts SRH-LSG match

Hyderabad: The unruly behaviour of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) supporters halted proceedings during their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after on-field umpires Akshay Totre, J Madangopal and TV umpire Yeshwant Barde earned the fans' wrath for a poor DRS call in the penultimate over of the SRH innings here on Saturday. Avesh Khan bowled what looked like a beamer to Abdul Samad and Totre didn't adjudge it a no-ball. SRH called for a DRS but to their horror, Barde also ruled it in favour of the bowling team.



An angry Heinrich Klaasen spoke to on-field umpires and suddenly one saw LSG head coach Andy Flower and mentor Gautam Gambhir along with others in dug-out, standing inside the boundary rope, pointing at the stands which is exactly behind their team area.

It seemed as if someone from the crowd had thrown something and there were collective chants of "Kohli Kohli" in their bid to rile Gambhir up in reference to his bust up with former India captain Virat Kohli earlier this month.

Once the match resumed, Klaasen immediately holed out at long-on, having lost his concentration due to the unwanted stoppage.

He didn't hold back his anger while speaking to broadcasters during the mid-innings snap interview.

"Disappointed with the crowd to be honest, that's not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either," Klaasen said.