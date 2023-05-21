IPL 2023: Kohli ton lifts RCB to 197/5

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli's second successive hundred took Royal Challengers Bangalore to 197/5 against Gujarat Titans in their must-win IPL tie here on Sunday.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 101 off 61 balls. He added 68 for the opening wicket along with captain Faf du Plessis (28) after being put in to bat by Hardik Pandya.

Kohli's innings contained 13 fours and a six.

For RCB, leg-spinner Himanshu Sharma is playing in place of Karn Sharma in a like-for-like replacement, while GT are unchanged.

A win will take RCB into the playoffs while a victory for Titans will carry Mumbai Indians into the playoffs.

The teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, V Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.