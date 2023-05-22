IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq trolls Virat Kohli after RCB fail to qualify for playoffs

Published: May 22, 2023 07:57 AM IST Updated: May 22, 2023 07:59 AM IST
It was yet another disappointing season for RCB despite Kohli's heroics. File photo: AFP/Money Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq took a dig at Virat Kohli after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) failed to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

RCB suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on Sunday night to bow out despite a second successive hundred from Kohli.

Naveen posted a funny video as his Instagram status expressing his delight soon after RCB lost the high-scoring game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli was involved in a heated argument with Naveen during RCB's 18-run win over LSG at Lucknow earlier in the season. The former RCB skipper also engaged in a verbal duel with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir after the match. The two were docked their full match fees, while Naveen lost 50 per cent of his match fee following the altercation.

LSG, who finished third with 17 points, will take on Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator at Chennai on Wednesday. They would have clashed with RCB had the latter qualified for the playoffs.

RCB ended in sixth place with 14 points from as many games. A win on Sunday would have taken them to the playoffs.

