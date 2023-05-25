India begin preparations for WTC final sporting new training kit

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 25, 2023 05:49 PM IST
Indian pacer Umesh Yadav during a training session. Photo: Twitter@BCCI

Team India began their preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in new Adidas training kit on Thursday.

The first batch of Indian players have reached England along with the support staff.

India meet Australia in the final at The Oval from June 7.

RELATED ARTICLES

India lost to New Zealand in the final of the inaugural WTC in 2021. Rohit Sharma's men are aiming to win their first ICC trophy in 10 years. 

The new kit deal with Adidas would run until March, 2028, and that players would wear the new apparel for the first time when they face Australia in the WTC final.

The German sportswear giant would design and manufacture jerseys, kit and other merchandise for India's men's, women's and Under-19 teams.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout