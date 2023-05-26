WTC champions to receive $1.6 million & mace

Dubai: The winners of next month's World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at The Oval will take home $1.6 million in prize money, while runners-up will get richer by $800,000, the ICC announced here on Friday.



The championship decider will be played from June 7-11 with June 12 as the reserve day.

The tournament prize money is the same as that for the inaugural WTC final in 2019-21 -- a total purse of $3.8 million besides the WTC mace.

The Kane Williamson-led Kiwis were rewarded with $1.6 million besides the glittering mace in Southampton two years ago, courtesy an eight-wicket win over India in the six-day final.

All nine teams will get a share of the $3.8 million purse with South Africa earning $450,000 for finishing third in the WTC 2021-23 standings.

England, who made a late surge and finished their campaign in fourth spot, will bag $350,000.

Sri Lanka, who were among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider, finished fifth to earn $200,000.

The remaining teams New Zealand (No. 6), Pakistan (No. 7), West Indies (No. 8), and Bangladesh (No. 9) will be rewarded with a sum of $100,000 each.