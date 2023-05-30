Watch Dhoni, Jadeja celebrate CSK's thrilling win

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played a big role in shaping Ravindra Jadeja's career. The all-rounder delivered at the crunch in the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans to make sure Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended on the winning side.



Dhoni, who walked in at No. 6 ahead of Jadeja, fell for a first-ball duck in what could be his final game.

Veteran seamer Mohit Sharma, who accounted for Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni, had 12 runs to defend in the final over. Mohit conceded just three runs off the first four ball against the two southpaws Shivam Dube and Jadeja. But Jadeja smashed a six off the penultimate ball and then hit the required four off the last one to trigger wild celebrations in the CSK camp.

Dhoni, who had closed his eyes at the time of the final ball, lifted Jadeja to lead the celebrations as CSK scripted a famous win to draw level with Mumbai Indians for having won the most number of IPL titles - five.