Rohan Kunnummal slams 145 as Kerala outplay Rajasthan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 04, 2023 06:10 PM IST
Rohan Kunnummal led from the front. File photo: KCA

Dehradun: Captain Rohan Kunnummal smashed a fine 145 as Kerala outplayed Rajasthan by 65 runs in a league match of the Uttarakhand Gold Cup here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Kerala made merry as they amassed 343/5 in 45 overs. Rohan slammed 15 fours and five sixes in his 116-ball knock.

Krishna Prasad scored 65 off 55 balls, while Abdul Bazith remained unbeaten on 66 off 32 balls. Bazith's blistering innings contained eight fours and two sixes.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rajasthan ended up with 278/7 in their reply. Karansinghranawat top-scored with 56, while Yuvraj Singh made 46.

Fanoos F (3/44) was the most succesful Kerala bowler. Manu Krishnan and Sharafudeen scalped two apiece for the winners.

Brief scores: Kerala 342/5 in 45 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 145, Abdul Basith 66 not out, Krishna Prasad 65; Himanshu Nehra 2/50, Dhananjay Tiwari 2/54) bt Rajasthan 278/7 in 45 overs (Karansinghranawat 56, Yuvraj Singh 46; Fanoos 3/44, Manu Krishnan 2/49, Sharafudeen 2/60).

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout