WTC final: Smith scores ton as Aussies eye big total

London: Steve Smith brought up his 31st hundred as Australia continued to pile misery on India on the second day of the World Test Championships (WTC) final at The Oval on Thursday.

Resuming on 327/3, Smith smashed back-to-back boundaries off Mohammed Siraj's opening over of the day to join Travis Head in the 100-club.

Smith also joined England's Joe Root as the only other batter to have nine Test hundreds against India.

Soon the left-handed Head reached the 150-run mark.

Australia are eyeing a huge first innings total.